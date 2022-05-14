I will fulfil his wishes to become a teacher, crash victim’s brother promises

Family members of the late Iqbal Hasnun Halimi could not hold back tears when the body of the Sultan Azlan Shah University (USAS) student was buried at the Kampung Melayu Seelong Cemetery, Senai, Johor Baru, May 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 14 — The younger brother of one of the five Sultan Azlan Shah University (USAS) students who died in an accident on the North-South Expressway heading north at midnight on Wednesday says he wants to fulfil his brother’s wish of becoming a teacher.

Iqbal Hamdi Halimi, 19, said he said he intends to serve as a teacher in Johor as aspired by his late brother Iqbal Hasnun, 23.

“My big brother was the backbone of the family. He was not only loving but was also a role model to his brothers.

“In fact, before this, my late brother would always express his intention of teaching at his alma mater and would always remind us to be responsible sons and take care of our parents, including making it a habit to always check on the family,” he said when met by Bernama today.

He said he accepted his brother’s death as fate but still could not help but feel devastated by his brother’s passing because they were close as siblings.

He described his late brother as someone who was well-mannered and liked by many.

Another sibling, Aisya Humaira, 4, believed that her late brother was now in heaven.

The late Iqbal Hasnun was laid to rest at the Kampung Melayu Seelong Muslim Cemetery at 7.30 am today.

In the incident at about 12.50 midnight on Wednesday, five USAS students who were travelling in a Honda City car met with an accident with two trailers at kilometer 245.2 of the North-South Expressway northbound near Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

The car was driven by Muhammad Nasrun Aidol. Ahmad Naim Najmi sat in the front passenger seat and Muhammad Nabil Haikal, Iqbal Hasnun and Ahmad Akmal were seated at the back. — Bernama