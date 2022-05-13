Sentul police: Reckless Myvi driver now held for car theft

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 31-year-old man was arrested at 4.05pm yesterday at the compound of the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters by a team from the Sentul Criminal Investigation Division. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Perodua Myvi driver who was arrested on Monday for causing provocation and obstructing other road users has been detained again in connection with vehicle thefts in the Klang Valley and Johor.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the 31-year-old man was arrested at 4.05pm yesterday at the compound of the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters by a team from the Sentul Criminal Investigation Division.

“The arrest of the Perodua Myvi driver enables us to solve cases of vehicle thefts reported in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor,” he said in a statement today.

Police also seized a car key and remote control, a white Perodua Myvi with fake registration plate PGT124, a 90 cm cane, two sets of Yamaha motorcycle keys and three motorcycles with fake registration plates — Yamaha Ego Avantiz (JFV124), Yamaha Nouvo LC (MALAYSIA124) and KTM 790 Adventure (QQ124).

Beh said the suspect, who has criminal records, has been remanded for three days until Sunday.

The driver was first arrested on Monday after a 27-second video went viral showing a man driving in a dangerous manner and using a piece of wood to threaten other motorists on MRR2 near Taman Layang-Layang here. — Bernama