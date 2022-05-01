Premier: Sarawakians need to speak in one voice to restore eroded rights

Sarawakians are urged to remain united and speak with one voice to continue efforts to restore their eroded rights in the state, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg. — State Information Department pic

KUCHING, May 1 — Sarawakians are urged to remain united and speak with one voice to continue efforts to restore their eroded rights in the state, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said joint efforts are important in implementing matters that had not been implemented as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

“I believe the people of Sarawak who have given their support to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government as the voice of Sarawak continue to be given the best possible attention at the national level.

“The voice of Sarawak in Parliament must be stronger than what it is now so that the state will be respected and a power that contributes to the stability of the country’s administration,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said this in a message in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri which falls tomorrow.

Abang Johari also gave an assurance that the state government’s leadership under him would do its best to fulfill what GPS promised in its 34-point manifesto in the last Sarawak state election (PRN).

He said the main goal of GPS is to take care of the people as well as develop the country be it in the rural areas or cities so that the state can achieve developed status within the next eight years.

According to him, the GPS government has proven that Sarawakians themselves are able to manage the state well, especially when the state is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Sarawak government has dealt with the spread of Covid-19 well and implemented the vaccination programme effectively covering adults as well as children.

“Due to the relatively comprehensive vaccination programme, the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak can be well controlled compared to other places,” he added. — Bernama