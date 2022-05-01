Fire Dept D-G says fully prepared for emergencies following transition to endemic phase, Raya celebrations

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam December 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has taken full preparatory measures in dealing with emergency situations and hazards following the country’s transition to the endemic phase that began on April 1 and also the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

Fire and Rescue director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the government had wanted the department to be fully prepared by also looking at risk assessment aspects.

He said the assessment, among others, covers forest fires and possible water crisis due to the dry season facing the country at the moment, sudden weather changes that could potentially cause flash floods as well as the movement of individuals as Covid-19 was still a risk in the community.

“Once the borders were opened, commercial and industrial activities picked up strongly, as with the influx of tourists.

“There were huge crowds as well at Ramadan bazaars this time and there are concerns about a rise in Covid-19 transmissions,” he told Bernama recently.

Mohammad Hamdan said the department was also prepared for road accidents due to increased traffic, especially during the Aidilfitri holidays.

Some 12,500 personnel nationwide will patrol highways and rest areas, as well as monitor commercial buildings such as shopping centres, restaurants, hotels and recreational areas.

“The department’s land, marine and air assets are also on standby mode involving all 325 fire stations nationwide,” he said. — Bernama