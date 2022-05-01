Air Kelantan: Repair work on four wells at Tanjung Mas water treatment plant still ongoing

KOTA BARU, May 1 — Four wells at the Tanjung Mas water treatment plant (LRA) are still under repair following a fire which caused water supply disruption to nine houses in Lorong Senai-Berek 12 here last Thursday.

In a statement today, Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) said so far, there has been an increase in production at the plant as two wells have been repaired and are operational.

“The Berek 12 area has obtained treated water supply from Tanjung Mas LRA and AKSB has managed to reduce disruption of water supply.

“Besides, we have a contingency plan to increase treated water supply throughout the festive season,” read the statement.

Earlier, netizens were doubtful of AKSB’s capability in providing treated water supply to the affected areas during the fire incident.

AKSB stated that the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed that they had used water supplied by the water utility company through the nearest fire hydrants although the water pressure was low.

“JBPM also confirmed that they have the resources, including sufficient water to bring the fire under control,” the statement added. — Bernama