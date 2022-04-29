Sarawak sees drop in new Covid-19 cases, deaths during transition to endemic phase, says state Health Dept

Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said a total of 6,839 new cases were recorded from April 1 to 28 compared to 38,529 cases during the previous month. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, April 29 — The number of new cases and deaths due to Covid-19 in Sarawak recorded a decrease during the transition to the endemic phase since last April 1.

Sarawak Health Department director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said a total of 6,839 new cases were recorded from April 1 to 28 compared to 38,529 cases during the previous month.

“As for death cases, 41 cases were recorded from April 1 to 28, compared to 61 cases in March,” he said in a statement here today.

On usage of non-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, Dr Ooi said it was 26 per cent, while the ICU beds recorded usage of 10 per cent for the Epidemiological Week 18 (April 17 to 23) compared to 40 per cent and 36 per cent during the 13th Epid Week (March 27 to April 2, 2022).

“These statistics show a downward trend for new and death cases with hospital capacity improving, which indirectly shows the Covid-19 pandemic situation is improving in Sarawak,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Ooi attributed the situation to the effectiveness of preventive measures and public health control, including the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Sarawak.

As of April 26, the vaccine coverage for the entire population in the state was 80.6 per cent, he said, adding that 91 per cent of the adult population in the state have received the second dose, and 93.1 per cent for adolescents, while 79.7 per cent of children aged between five and 11 years have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama