MoH seeks to meet next-of-kin accusing HTAR of medical negligence in mum’s death

The Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital is pictured in Klang May 13, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman said today that Ministry of Health (MoH) representatives would be arranging a meeting with the family of a patient who died last year at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang.

In a statement, he said the purpose of the meeting would be to explain the findings of an MoH investigation into the 69-year-old woman’s death on November 28, 2021.

Dr Sha’ari said a thorough investigation was conducted according to MoH guidelines after a complaint was filed by the woman’s family through the Public Complaints Management System (SisPAA) on January 13 this year.

“However, at this stage, the next-of-kin are not prepared to attend a meeting with HTAR representatives,” he said.

“Following that, MoH has re-examined the complaint and decided to contact the complainants to arrange a meeting where the results of the investigation will be shared with them.”

He said the woman, who had various comorbidities, sought treatment at HTAR on October 25, 2021 with a Category 4 Covid-19 diagnosis.

However, she suffered Covid-19 related complications and died on November 28, 2021.

Dr Sha’ari added that the woman’s next-of-kin can contact HTAR, the Selangor Health Department or MoH’s Medical Practice Division should they require more information about how their case was handled.

His response today came after Klang MP Charles Santiago posted a letter dated April 26 and addressed to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on his Twitter account.

In it, Charles had sought an official investigation into the case, as the woman’s children suspected medical negligence led to her death.

He added that they filed a complaint through SisPAA on January 12 this year but claimed to not have received an official written response.