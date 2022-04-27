Mentally disabled Malaysian on death row in Singapore executed, says family

An undated handout photo shows Nagaenthran Dharmalingam holding his nephew in Ipoh. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 27 — A Malaysian man found guilty of drug trafficking was executed on Wednesday in Singapore after a last-ditch legal challenge by his mother failed in a high-profile case that had attracted international calls for clemency, his family said.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 44 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws.

His brother Navin Kumar, 22, said by telephone the execution had been carried out and said the funeral would be held in the town of Ipoh in Malaysia. — Reuters