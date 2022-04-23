Public can pay last respects to Ali Hamsa on Monday

Former chief secretary Tan Sri Ali Hamsa died on Thursday at the Dublin Hospital in Ireland. ― Picture via Twitter

PUTRAJAYA, April 23 ― Those wishing to pay their last respects to former Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, who died on Thursday (April 21), can do so at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here on Monday (April 25).

The Prime Minister's Department, in a statement today, said the ceremony for paying last respects will be held at Dewan Sheikh Daud Al-Fathoni, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque from 8am to 9.45am.

“Those wishing to pay their last respects are advised to arrive at the hall between 8am and 9.45am, before his remains are taken to the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery in Putrajaya at about 10.15am for burial,” the statement said.

Ali, 66, who served as the 13th KSN for six years from 2012, died at a hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

According to the statement, the coffin bearing his remains is scheduled to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 3am on Monday, before being taken to the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque. ― Bernama