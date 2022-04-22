PM Ismail Sabri says can’t tell if documents on plot to topple Barisan real or fake

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob speaks during a Townhall programme and the Keluarga Malaysia Sejahtera Book Launch held today at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), April 22, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR April 22 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said there is no certainty whether the “PAS leak” documents are real or not.

“PAS leak” refers to documents that went viral on social media on Sunday containing allegations of a plot to topple Barisan Nasional (BN) involving PAS’ top leaders and other political figures from Bersatu, Pejuang, and Umno.

“We don't know whether the document is fake or real,” Ismail Sabri was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

The Umno vice-president was talking to reporters briefly after a Townhall programme and the Keluarga Malaysia Sejahtera Book Launch held today at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

The documents were related to discussions between PAS vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and several other party leaders on March 24 and March 27 as well as on April 4 and April 7.

Among the leaders mentioned in the alleged documents were Bersatu Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Ahmad Samsuri who is also Terengganu mentri besar has come out and rubbished these claims.