PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri denies involvement in plot to topple Barisan Nasional

PAS vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar described the leaked documents as ‘rubbish’ and should not be trusted as they were circulated by irresponsible parties. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 20 ― PAS vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar today denied allegations of a plot to topple Barisan Nasional (BN) involving PAS’ top leaders and other parties following the circulation of documents believed to be minutes of meetings on social media since Sunday.

The Terengganu mentri besar described the leaked documents as “rubbish” and should not be trusted as they were circulated by irresponsible parties.

“It is not true, don’t know where it came from. Even my name was spelt incorrectly. They (the irresponsible parties) knew there were meetings so they created a narrative (that had gone viral),” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri told this to reporters after officiating at the ceremony to hand over initial aid to scholarship recipients under the Yayasan Terengganu’s scheme for excellent students who are going overseas here today.

On Sunday, documents believed to be minutes of Perikatan Nasional (PN) meetings were leaked on social media allegedly related to discussions between Ahmad Samsuri and PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and several other party leaders on March 24 and March 27 as well as on April 4 and April 7.

Among the leaders mentioned in the alleged documents were Bersatu Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Ahmad Samsuri admitted the meetings with the political leaders did take place, however, he denied they were discussing the alleged plot.

Asked whether he would take legal action against the relevant parties, Ahmad Samsuri stressed that he would not do so as the process would waste his time, furthermore, he said he did not know who was responsible for spreading the posting.

“We don’t know who spread it, the legal process is complicated and not worth (to be pursued) for the people I think this ‘too good to be true’ (allegations) should not be entertained,” he added. ― Bernama