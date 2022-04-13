In Penang, senior cop, elderly man claim trial to charges of releasing Macau scam suspects

ASP Mohamad Azrim Abu Bakar, 41, and S Muniandy (pic), 62, claimed trial after the charges were read to them before magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abd Wahab at the Magistrates’ Court in Penang, April 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 13 — A senior police officer and an elderly man pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to charges involving the release of 11 foreigners who were detained on suspicion of being involved in Macau scams in Penang last year.

ASP Mohamad Azrim Abu Bakar, 41, and S Muniandy, 62, claimed trial after the charges were read to them before magistrate Nur Melati Diana Abd Wahab.

According to the charge sheet, Mohamad Azrim is accused of flouting the law by failing to hand over 11 foreign nationals to the Immigration Department, an action which saved the foreigners from having to be deported.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Northeast district police headquarters between 2pm and 3pm on February9, last year.

The charge under Section 217 of the Penal Code carries a jail sentence not exceeding two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Muniandy was charged with abetting Mohamad Azrim in committing the offence at the same place, time and date.

Muniandy, who was declared bankrupt in 2007, was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Nur Melati Diana allowed both the accused bail of RM5,000 with one surety each and fixed May 18 for mention.

Mohamad Azrim was represented by lawyers MM Athimulan, T Tamil Selvam and K Mahendran while Muniandy was represented by Hari Prassaad Rao. Deputy public prosecutor Nazri Abdul Rahim prosecuted in the case.

In March last year, Penang police detained eight individuals comprising police officers, an Immigration Department personnel and civilians to assist in the investigation into the suspected releasing of Chinese national suspects involved in Macau scams in Penang.

In that case, 11 suspects were supposed to have been handed over to an Immigration officer for transfer to a detention depot. — Bernama