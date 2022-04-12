Nurul Izzah prefers to focus on wooing fence sitting voters to running in PKR veep race

Nurul Izzah speaks to the audience during the Ayuh Malaysia campaign in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar today explained her decision to sit out the PKR party election this month.

The former PKR vice-president and daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said she chose to focus on winning over fence-sitters who have been disillusioned with Malaysian politics in line with the reform party's aspirations instead of running for a party executive position.

“In line with my full commitment to protect the future of the party and the struggle that we hold dear — I will be putting my full effort and attention into a campaign to win the hearts of fence sitting voters through our Ayuh Malaysia campaign,” she said on her Facebook page.



“Please allow me the space to spearhead the Ayuh Malaysia movement fully. The meeting point will be the success of returning faith to the people after going through the socioeconomic struggle after the pandemic and the political tussle which has been hampering the country,” she added.



Elaborating, she said she resigned as PKR vice-president following the betrayal of party colleagues, which led to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in early 2018.



“But my resignation is not the end of my journey in this party. Instead it is a time for introspection — to remind everyone including myself — of the importance of earning the people’s faith in us, and the leadership to the original intent of reformation,” she said.



Nurul Izzah said that although she is abstaining from running in the internal election, she will be supporting those who are participating in the party contest, and hoped that people will play fair.



Nurul Izzah quit as PKR VP in December 2018.

Incumbent PKR VP Chua Tian Chang, better known as Tian Chua, is not contesting.

Another incumbent Rafizi Ramli will be going up against party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution for deputy president.

The only incumbent left running, Chang Lih Kang will be up against 17 other PKR leaders for the four PKR vice-presidencies — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who is also the state PKR chairman, and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar and its state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.



Others are information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, PKR communications director and Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, Wanita PKR chief and Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, PKR chief organising secretary and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and former Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.



Also in the fray are former Perak PKR deputy chairman MA Tinagaran, Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai, former Kapar MP G. Manivannan, Sentosa assemblyman G. Gunaraj.



Rounding out the candidates are Terengganu PKR chairman Azan Ismail, former vice-president Mustaffa Kamil Ayub, former vice-head of PKR Youth (AMK) S. Thiban, Chuah assemblyman Datuk Michael Yek Diew Ching and Bukit Selambau assemblyman R. Summugam.