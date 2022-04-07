Johor MMEA: Missing Norwegian woman uninjured, found by tugboat near Kota Tinggi waters

SAR personnel involved in the search for four foreign divers are pictured at the Mersing Jetty April 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MERSING, April 7 — A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)-led search and rescue (SAR) team found Norwegian Kristine Grodem about 30 nautical miles from where she was last reported seen.

Johor MMEA director, First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said Grodem was found floating and fully equipped with diving gear by a tug boat en route from Indonesia to Thailand at 8.15 am in the waters off Tanjung Sedili in Kota Tinggi.

“After being found, the 36-year-old victim was transferred to a MMEA helicopter and then taken to Mersing for further treatment.

“Efforts to find the remaining three victims, Alexia Alexandra (18); Adrian Peter (46) and Nathen Renze (14), are continuing with the joint SAR team assets,” Nurul Hizam told reporters at the Mersing district office public jetty here today.

Nurul Hizam said the search with the SAR team assets covered 107 nautical miles, while the aerial search covered 270 nautical miles, both with a focus to the south of the last reported location.

“The victim drifted south and was found around the waters of Tanjung Sedili, where she is reported to be in stable condition without serious injuries,” he said, adding that Grodem is currently warded at the Mersing Hospital for medical examination.

Nurul Hizam also said the National SAR Agency (BASARNAS) and the Singapore authorities were also earlier informed of the missing divers who are believed to be drifting towards the south of the island.

In addition, he said the Marine Department has also issued a notification to ships sailing around the location to assist.

Earlier, Grodem arrived at the Mersing Stadium by helicopter at 12.05pm this afternoon.

She got off the helicopter without the assistance of a stretcher and was then rushed to an ambulance before being taken to Mersing Hospital.

Also present was Mersing police chief Superintendent Cyril Edward Nuing.

It is understood all the victims have diving licenses, while Grodem is a certified Dive Master.

The MMEA-led SAR joint operation, called Op Carilamat, was initiated at about 2.35 pm yesterday involving the assets from the Royal Malaysia Police, MMEA, Gerup Gerak Khas, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Fisheries Department.