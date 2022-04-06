Hishammuddin: More than 320,000 Malaysian Armed Forces officers, personnel, veterans to receive special Aidilfitri aid

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Cabinet meeting today confirmed the special financial aid encompassed officers and personnel as well as MAF veterans registered with the Department of Veteran Affairs (JHEV). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A total of 120,615 officers and personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) as well as about 200,000 MAF veterans will be receiving the special Aidilfitri financial assistance as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, yesterday.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Cabinet meeting today confirmed the special financial aid encompassed officers and personnel as well as MAF veterans registered with the Department of Veteran Affairs (JHEV).

“MAF veterans who have yet to register with JHEV, should do so quickly to enjoy the special assistance.

“The Defence Ministry believes the special assistance could help MAF personnel and veterans in the preparation for the Syawal 1 celebration,” he said in a statement today.

Hishammuddin also expressed his appreciation and thanks to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz as well as the Cabinet for taking into consideration MAF personnel and veterans in the granting of the special Aidilfitri financial aid as well as other earlier assistances.

“This not only reflected the concern on the welfare of MAF personnel but also recognition of the services and sacrifices of MAF personnel and veterans to the country,” he said.

Yesterday, the government agreed to give the Special Aidilfitri Financial Aid of RM500 to all civil servants Grade 56 and below including employees under Contract Of Service, Contract For Service, part-time officers as well as appointees under MySTEP and RM250 aid to government pensioners. — Bernama