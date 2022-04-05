PM Ismail Sabri announces RM500 Aidilfitri aid for civil servants, RM250 for pensioners

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government has agreed to give a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM500 to all civil servants on Grade 56 and below, including those on Contract of Service and Contract for Service, part-time daily paid officers and appointments under MySTEP. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― The government has agreed to give a special Aidilfitri financial aid of RM500 to all civil servants on Grade 56 and below, including those on Contract of Service and Contract for Service, part-time daily paid officers and appointments under MySTEP.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said government pensioners would get a similar aid of RM250.

“This special aid will be paid together with the April salary on April 25, 2022.

“This special aid involves an allocation of RM923 million and will benefit more than two million civil servants and pensioners,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the announcement on the aid this year was made earlier to help the people make better planning and preparations for their Aidilfitri celebrations.

This incentive also shows the government's appreciation of the deeds and sacrifices made by civil servants in performing their duties to serve Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family), he added.

The government hoped this aid would ease the burden of civil servants and spur them to continue serving with dedication, he said. ― Bernama