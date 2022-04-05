In Sibu, police reports lodged over desecration of graves at Chinese cemetery

Teo (left) inspects one of the desecrated tombs. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, April 5 — Police here have received four reports over the desecration of seven tombs at the Chinese cemetery in Bukit Aup here.

Sibu acting police chief Supt Dr Collin Babat said they would investigate the cases from all angles.

“We will investigate the cases thoroughly,” he said when contacted.

Sibu United Chinese Graveyard Association chairman Teo Boon Siew urged the family members of the deceased whose graves were desecrated to lodge police reports.

He said this is necessary to clear doubts that some family members could have exhumed the graves and relocated the remains of their loved ones elsewhere.

Teo said he had received calls and enquiries from members of the public urging the association to urgently look into the matter.

“We need to clear the doubt and that is why we need all the affected family members to lodge reports so that police could conduct their investigation thoroughly and to solve the matter once and for all, and to prevent future occurrences,” he added.

He condemned the act, saying whoever did it was disrespectful to the dead.

He also opined that the graves may have been desecrated over two weeks ago as grass had started to grow where the coffins were set on fire.

In the incident on Sunday, the remains in the seven desecrated tombs were stolen and the coffins burnt.

Two other tombs in the same row were left untouched.

Adding to the mystery of the heinous crime was that all the tombs targeted were single-lots, while the men and women interred are believed to be unrelated.

Also found at the scene were traces of tyre remains, indicating perhaps that the culprits may have used tyres to burn the coffins.

The purpose of the desecration remains unclear.

Late last month, a similar incident also occurred at Bukit Aup cemetery, when a double-lot tomb, where a husband and wife were interred more than 40 years ago, was also desecrated, the remains taken away, and the coffins burnt.

The couple’s son, who went to the cemetery to observe Qing Ming, was shocked to discover his parents’ tomb had been desecrated.

He immediately called his family members and none of them were aware about the incident, prompting them to file a police report. — Borneo Post