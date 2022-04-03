Foreigner arrested after trying to run over policemen in Petaling Jaya

A foreigner was arrested following a 30-minute car chase yesterday, after he attempted to run over patrol policemen who flagged him down at Jalan Sungai Buloh. — IStock.com pic via AFP

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — A foreigner was arrested following a 30-minute car chase yesterday, after he attempted to run over patrol policemen who flagged him down at Jalan Sungai Buloh here.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said police fired a shot at a tyre of the suspect’s car when he tried to ram them, but he still sped off.

The 40-year-old man was arrested at Bandar Pinggiran Subang in Shah Alam at about 6 pm when he abandoned his car and tried to escape on foot, he said in a statement today.

He said the man has been remanded for four days from today for investigation on attempted murder and defying police orders.

The suspect also did not have valid identification and travel documents.

Police seized the Proton Wira Aeroback which was used by the suspect. — Bernama