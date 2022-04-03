Bernama survey: Sabah, Sarawak communities still practising SOP at Ramadan bazaars

People buying food for breaking fast at the Asia City Ramadan bazaar in Kota Kinabalu April 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 3 — The Sabah and Sarawak communities are still enthusiastic to sell or buy various “sungkai” or “sungkei” (breaking of fast food) at Ramadan bazaars while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set to curb the spread of the disease.

Bernama surveys at Ramadan bazaars in both states found that although the country had entered the transition to the endemic phase, which commenced on Friday (April 1), traders and visitors were still practising precautionary measures for the safety of all parties.

The Ramadan bazaars in Asia City and Lintasan Deasoka here are among the 16 bazaars in Kota Kinabalu that have prepared the MySejahtera application scanner codes for visitors to enter the bazaar, besides ensuring that traders and visitors wear their masks at all times too.

Operating from 2 to 7pm, both bazaars will be monitored by the police to ensure visitors and traders will continue to maintain the SOP,

In Sarawak, Assistant State Utilities and Communications Minister Abdul Rahman Junaidi said this year, the Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) has prepared 69 stalls at two bazaars, namely in the Mydin Samariang supermarket compound and Satok area to ensure traders and visitors could practice proper physical distancing.

“Despite receiving flexibility from the Ministry of Health and the State Disaster Management Committee for the organisation of the Ramadan bazaar, the SOP must be complied with,” he said after officiating the Ramadan bazaar at the supermarket compound.

Meanwhile, a trader at the bazaar, Salleh Ahmad, 45, said the opportunity to trade again at the bazaar gave him much relief to increase his income after it (bazaar) had not been operating for so long.

Another bazaar visitor, Salbia Iri, 76, said she was thankful that the atmosphere had returned to normal even though the choice of food sold by traders was reduced compared to the years before the pandemic. — Bernama