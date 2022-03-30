Travellers to Brunei need only take antigen rapid test, no need for quarantine upon arrival

Covid-19 self-test kits are pictured in Shah Alam February 22, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MIRI, March 30 — Travellers, including Sarawakians, who have recovered from Covid-19 within 90 days, are only required to undergo Antigen Rapid Test (ART) upon arrival in Brunei, effective this April 1.

The Ministry of Health Brunei, in a statement, said besides the exemption from taking the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) swab before leaving their countries of origin, there would be no need for the travellers to undergo mandatory self-isolation upon arrival in the sultanate.

“They are only required to undergo ART upon arrival in Brunei Darussalam, where the cost of the test upon arrival is B$20 per person,” it said.

In an infographic shared by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the Ministry of Health Brunei conveyed the statement much clearer: “Any individual who enters Brunei Darussalam and has been infected with Covid-19, as well as has evidence of infection such as a ‘Recovery Certificate’ where the validity period of the evidence of infection is not more than 90 days, therefore these individuals are exempted from being required to undergo RT-PCR swab-test before leaving the country of origin.” — Borneo Post



