Report: Tabung Haji agrees to allow court to freeze assets of Muslim debtors who fail to pay alimony, child support

A general view of Lembaga Tabung Haji’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH) has agreed to amend the Tabung Haji Act 1995, also known as Act 535, to essentially enable the accounts of debtors in the Muslim pilgrims’ fund to be accessed to pay nafkah or alimony owed to their ex-wives and for child support.

Sharie Chief Judge Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar told Utusan Malaysia today that the amendment will also allow the Shariah courts to get documents and information from debtors who failed to pay the payments after the divorce.

“The amendment of the Act at the same time allows the account of the depositor or the debtor to be blocked for the purpose of payment of alimony arrears to the wife or child,” he was quoted as saying.

The decision was reportedly made during Mohd Na’im’s meeting with LTH CEO Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin yesterday.

The Sharie chief judge also urged other corporate bodies to similarly allow the Shariah courts to gain access to legal documents belonging to Muslim debtors.

He told the Malay daily that government-linked investment fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd is expected to follow in LTH’s footsteps to investigate stocks owned by Muslims who fail to fulfil their alimony and child support obligations.

Mohd Na’im first made the suggestion to freeze the accounts of Tabung Haji depositors who failed to pay alimony and child support to their ex-wives and children who follow their mother last week.

He said that the proposal was to ensure that all Tabung Haji depositors who are prospective pilgrims to the Holy Land are debt-free.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun reportedly welcomed the announcement and said her ministry would try to implement the idea this year after discussions with other agencies.