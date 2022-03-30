Perak govt to relook minimum age to wed amid growing concern over rising child marriages

Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin speaks during the Perak state assembly in Ipoh March 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, March 30 — The Perak government is considering raising the minimum age for marriage in the state to curb a growing trend for underage brides and grooms.

Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin who heads the state Women and Family Development, Social Welfare and NGO Committee told the State Legislative Assembly here today that the state government via Wanita Perak will hold a discussion and advocacy session with relevant agencies on the matter.

She listed the Perak Islamic Religious Department, Registration Department, Judiciary Department, Education Department, Health Department, Women Development Department and the National Population and Family Development Board as among the relevant agencies.

“This is because underage marriages not only need to be addressed through legislative changes, but also through education, advocacy, health, strengthening family institutions as well as community socio-economic support,” she said during her winding-up speech.

Dr Wan also said that the authorities have identified six factors that contribute to underage marriages, apart from the fact that the existing laws that allow for teens to get married if certain conditions are met.

“Among other factors were low income and poverty, lack of sexual reproductive health education, lack or absence of parenting skills, lack of access to education and stigma of society,” she said.

Dr Wan explained that the minimum age of marriage for Muslims in Perak is set at 16 years for girls and 18 years for guys under the Islamic Family Enactment (Perak), unless she said the marriage application obtains permission from a Sharie judge in writing in certain cases and circumstances.

She added that the laws regulating non-Muslim marriages are subject to the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 (Act 164).

“To register a marriage, a female applicant must be 16 years old; if less than 18 years old, must obtain approval under Section 21 (2) by the Mentri Besar of Perak who has delegated the authority to the director of the State National Registration Department.

“Male applicants, on the other hand, must be 18 years old; if not yet 21 years old, they must obtain written consent from their parents,” she said.

She called on everyone to be more concerned and support the government's efforts in tackling underage marriages for the children's future.