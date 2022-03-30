Johor exco tell traders not to raise prices of goods ahead of border reopening, Aidilfitri season

Shopkeepers arrange vegetables at a wet market in Johor Baru May 9, 2017. ― Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, March 30 — The state government has reminded traders against arbitrarily raising the prices of goods, especially with the border reopening on Friday (April 1) and the coming Aidilfitri festive season.

State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the state government would monitor the situation closely and be assisted by federal enforcement agencies like the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

He added that stringent action would also be taken against traders who excessively hike up the prices of goods, especially essential items.

So far, there is still an adequate supply of goods like chicken and eggs as well as other basic essentials such as sugar, cooking oil and flour, he said.

“This is indeed a supply and demand issue. If demand is high, we must strive to increase supply. If there is a supply issue, please lodge an official complaint,” he told reporters after launching the 2022 state-level Consumer Day celebration at the Bandar Dato Onn Aeon here today.

Lee, who is also Paloh state assemblyman, told reporters this when asked whether the government would monitor the price and supply of goods in the market with the reopening of the Johor-Singapore border this Friday as well as the approaching Aidilfitri festivity. — Bernama