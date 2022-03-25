PM Ismail Sabri: PDRM maintained momentum of excellence in reducing Malaysia’s crime index

The 215th Police Day celebrations at Pulapol Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2022. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is able to maintain its momentum of excellence in reducing the country's crime index, hence proving the credibility of the force in maintaining peace in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said although almost the entire force was deployed for “Op Covid-19” duties, PDRM remained committed to balancing its priority service in fighting crime and maintaining harmony and peace in the country.

He said the crime index for 2021 showed a decrease of 52,974 cases compared to 65,623 cases in 2020.

The crime index for the first two months of this year also dropped to 8,484 cases compared to 9,773 cases during the corresponding period last year, he added.

“The government would like to thank the PDRM members who are willing to put aside their self-interest, work under the hot sun and be soaked in the rain, as well as expose themselves to the risk of infection and disaster,” he said when addressing the 215th Police Day Anniversary at the Police Training Center (Pulapol) here today. ― Bernama