Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 cases rise to 24,316 with 64 deaths

Malaysia recorded 24,316 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Health Ministry recorded 24,316 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, marking three consecutive days of rising cases and bringing the cumulative number of cases recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,079,242.

This comes after Covid-19 cases dipped significantly, to 17,828 on March 21.

Today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also stated that another 64 people died from the disease yesterday, including 18 who died before reaching the hospital for treatment.

MORE TO COME