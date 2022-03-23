Khairy: Malaysia, Singapore to work on full resumption of air and land travel

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor a day before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — Malaysia and Singapore are gearing up to work immediately towards resuming full air and land travel for fully vaccinated persons as the Covid-19 situation has stabilised, said Malaysia’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy said he and his Singapore counterpart Ong Ye Kung had a good discussion on the pandemic situation in both countries during their meeting at his office here today.

“We agreed the situation has stabilised & we can work immediately towards the full resumption of air & land travel for fully vaccinated persons,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Malaysia and Singapore reconnecting and #ReopeningSafely,” he said in another post.

Ong is on a three-day working visit to Malaysia beginning today.

Malaysia currently has an air and land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement with Singapore, a framework to facilitate two-way travel by individuals who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers from one country may enter the other country without quarantine, subject to Covid-19 testing and further requirements determined by the receiving country.

On March 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia will reopen its borders on April 1, as it seeks to revitalise the country’s economy, especially the tourism industry which was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama