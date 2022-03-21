Two sworn in as senators at Dewan Negara today

Pharmaniaga Berhad board member Datuk Azhar Ahmad takes his oath as a senator at the Dewan Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Two newly appointed Senators today took their oath of office before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

They are Pharmaniaga Berhad board member Datuk Azhar Ahmad and Melaka Customary Lands Development Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali.

Azhar and Mohd Ridhwan were appointed as Senators by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for a three-year term from today until March 20, 2025.

Rais, in his speech at the swearing-in ceremony at the Dewan Negara, reminded the newly appointed Senators to discharge their duties well and to fulfil their oath of office.

He said this is important as the Dewan Negara is going through a transformation phase and the people would be evaluating the performance of all Senators.

Rais said Senators in this new era should fully use the expertise they possess in their respective fields to live up to their roles.

“Our duties and services do not end at the sound of the Parliament bell, and instead we should continue to be of service to the people in the villages, towns and rural areas,” he said.

He also advised Senators not to read out their debate texts in full but to debate according to Parliamentary principles spelt out in Standing Order 36.

Meanwhile, Rais said Senators Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Datuk Shamsuddin Abdul Ghaffar had taken their oath of office at a ceremony held outside the House on Jan 20, 2022.

Both of them were new appointments made by the Perak State Legislative Assembly. — Bernama