Home Ministry: RoS rejected application by SAINS to be political party as Constitution was not in order

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Parti Aspirasi Sains Malaysia’s (Sains) application to be registered as a political party was rejected due to incomplete party Constitution, according to the Home Ministry.

In a parliamentary written reply to Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, the ministry said that Sains had failed to adhere to Section 7.3e of the Societies Act 1966 therefore they cannot be approved.

“Want to know why Party Sains were rejected?” she asked followed by two screenshots of the written reply.

The ministry said that the party was open to all bumiputeras aged 18 and above but based on their detailed analysis they found the Constitution to not be in order.

Section 7(3)(e) of the Societies Act 1966 states ‘the constitution or rules of the society fo not contain provisions for all matters set out in Schedule I to this Act or if the society is a mutual benefit society, matters set out in Schedule II or any other matters which the Registrar may reasonably require.’

In that same thread, Sains co-founder Afiq Harraz said that the ministry had clarified that an error was made in their written reply and that the party was not exclusively for bumiputeras.

“We made an appeal to the RoS (Registrar of Societies) on February 21. Some minor amendments to the constitution to fulfil the requirements in Section 7(3)(e) of the Societies Act 1966. We’re still awaiting RoS reply,” he said in the tweet.

Sains were initially rejected in January and condemned the RoS for rejecting their application without reasons.