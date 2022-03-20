State minister: End of four more Covid-19 clusters in Sabah

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, March 20 — The end of four more Covid-19 clusters in Sabah was declared today, said its Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said these clusters were the Jalan Pintas Sembulan and Sutera 2 in Kota Kinabalu, Giram in Kunak and Kemburongoh 2 in Ranau, leaving the number of clusters that were still active at 14.

Masidi, who is also the Sabah government’s spokesman on Covid-19, said 339 new positive cases were reported in the state today, bringing the cumulative number to 363,909.

He also said that 880 Covid-19 patients in Sabah who had recovered from the viral infection were allowed to be discharged from the hospitals and Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres, bringing the total number so far to 337,768 while another 576 were still being treated. — Bernama