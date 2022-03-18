Penang exco: I- Sejahtera Phase 2 payment to start end of April

Penang state exco Phee Boon Poh speaks to the press at the Caring Society Complex in Komtar, George Town November 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 18 — The Penang government will make payments to recipients of the i-Sejahtera programme who have yet to receive the assistance under Phase 2, starting at the end of April.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said he hoped the matter would be fully resolved before the Aidilfitri celebration.

“Based on the records, until March 16, 2022, the number of recipients of Phase 2/2022 payments who have updated their bank account information is 10,791 people,” he said in a statement today

He added that payment by electronic funds transfer (EFT) to the bank accounts of i-Sejahtera Phase 1 recipients which involves three programmes, namely Senior Citizen Appreciation; Assistance for Single Mother and Suri Emas, was completed on February 4.

He said for phase 1, a total of 230,062 recipients had received payments by EFT, with 176,194 of them were from the Senior Citizen Appreciation programme; Single Mother (10,288) and Suri Emas (43,580). — Bernama