Annuar says Umno president’s message to delegates clear and ‘full of diplomacy’

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his opening speech during the 2021 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The message that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi conveyed in his policy speech at the party general assembly today was clear and ‘full of diplomacy’, according to Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh Umno division head said that overall, the approach used by Ahmad Zahid in conveying his message to all delegates and party members was aimed at harmonising the situation.

“The message is clear and understandable... it is not necessary that everyone agrees, but it is a well delivered speech,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the Umno general assembly at the World Trade Centre, here.

Ahmad Zahid, when addressing some 2,680 delegates at the assembly, among others, reiterated Umno’s stance of continuing to support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in rebuilding the country.

He also outlined five focus areas as the party’s agenda for the country’s political sustainability.

The five focus areas were economic recovery; creating job opportunities; producing many more capable entrepreneurs; continuing the education integration agenda; and the reform agenda for the people.

On the 15th General Election, Annuar said a decision on the matter could not be made unilaterally.

“As a coalition government, Umno cannot make a unilateral decision. There are methods that will be discussed in detail by the party.

“The president has a clear stand on the matter it is just a matter of when and how, we also need to take into account the provisions of the constitution,” he said. — Bernama