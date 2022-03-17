Ericsson Malaysia welcomes govt’s decision to implement 5G as single wholesale network, says it provides certainty for all involved

Ericsson’s flag is seen at the company’s headquarters in Stockholm March 11, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Ericsson Malaysia Sdn Bhd has welcomed the government’s decision on the 5G network, and believes that it will enable all parties working on the Malaysian 5G project to move ahead with certainty.

“We remain committed to delivering a world-class 5G experience and bridging the digital divide in partnership with DNB and the broader Malaysian information and communications technology (ICT) eco-system, for the people of Malaysia,” the company told Bernama.

The government announced yesterday that it has decided to maintain the implementation of the 5G network as a single wholesale network (SWN) and offer telecommunications companies an up to 70 per cent equity stake in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB).

DNB has awarded Sweden’s Ericsson the contract to design and build Malaysia’s 5G telecommunications network.

In a joint press conference yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the DNB-led SWN model based on “cost recovery” and “supply-driven”, with equity participation of telcos seen as the best solution to accelerate the deployment of 5G network rollout with the objective of encouraging the use of 5G by the people.

Tengku Zafrul said the participation of telcos in DNB would enable them to be involved in the implementation of the country’s 5G network. — Bernama