Umno General Assembly: Focus on debating people’s issues, party’s struggle, says Mahdzir

Scenes from the preparations for the 2021 Umno General Assembly which will take place from tomorrow at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Debaters at the Umno General Assembly 2021 should take advantage of the opportunity to convey thoughtful proposals related to the people’s issues as well as the party’s struggle and have an open attitude, says Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said debates should not be just about political issues, because the main issue that the people were concerned about was economic recovery, which the Umno-led government wanted to achieve at the Federal level.

“I think the debaters can give some good suggestions to the government, “he told Bernama here today.

Mahdzir, who is also the Motion Committee chairman, said this when met after a briefing with state debaters, which was also attended by the Umno’s deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin.

Asked whether there were motions to support the leadership of the Prime Minister and Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and to determine the future of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance with PAS, Mahdzir, who is also Rural Development Minister, answered in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, Ahmad agreed with Mahadzir’s point of view and opined that debates must cover various issues related to the economy, politics, religion, education and international affairs.

“So don’t just focus on political issues (only) because we are part of the government, and the Prime Minister is from Umno, meaning we want proposals from the debaters as they will be recorded by the government.

“Prior to this, when we were not the government, we gave suggestions to people who did not accept them. Now, in the general assembly, of course, there will be representatives from government agencies and ministries present to listen to the speeches, therefore, we want thoughtful suggestions on what the government should do,” he said.

A total of 18 speakers comprising representatives from the state, Women, Youth, and Puteri wings, as well as students will debate at the Umno General Assembly 2021, which would also feature Umno veterans invited as debaters for the first time.

The four-day event which begins tomorrow, will kick-off with the simultaneous opening of the Women, Youth and Puteri general assemblies by Mohamad Hasan at Dewan Merdeka, followed by the respective meetings of the three wings on Thursday.

This will be followed by the policy speech and inauguration by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Friday, and debates will be continued until Saturday before a winding-up session by party leaders. — Bernama