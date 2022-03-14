Immigration Dept identifies site for new CIQS complex in Sabah

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the CIQS complex would facilitate people’s movement at the country’s border. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — The Immigration Department has identified a new site for the construction of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) complex in the Nabawan district which is located at the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the CIQS complex would facilitate people’s movement at the country’s border.

“I went to Pagalungan to see the immigration process there and the area was quite far. I was informed that a more suitable site for the CIQS complex has been identified,” he told reporters after an integrated operation in squatter settlements around Kota Kinabalu here today.

Khairul Dzaimee said he also visited the Merapok-Sindumin and Mengkalap Immigration Control Posts in Sarawak to see the preparation ahead of the border reopening on April 1.

He added that a total of 850 illegal immigrants would be deported to their country of origin when the borders were reopened and the cost of their Covid-19 screening would be borne by their respective family members.

On the four-hour operation from 11 pm yesterday, a total of 117 Philippine nationals were detained, including 71 children aged between two and 10, and would be sent to the Kota Kinabalu Immigration Department for documentation process.

“Our checks found that the squatter settlement near Sungai Likas was using illegal electricity and water supply connection and the condition here is dangerous for public health. We will inform the relevant authorities for further action,” he said. — Bernama