Rais Yatim: Eight senators to take oath on March 21

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Eight newly appointed Senators are scheduled to be sworn in on the first day of the Dewan Negara meeting on March 21.

They are Senators Datuk Azhar Ahmad, Datuk Arman Azha Abu Hanifah, Datuk R Nelson, Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, Puan Noraini Idris, Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa.

Senate president Tan Sri Rais Yatim, in a statement, said this was among the matters decided at the Dewan Negara pre-council meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament chaired by him today.

He said 783 questions comprising 670 oral and 113 written queries were received for the coming meeting, which is scheduled to run until March 31.

He also said three Special Select Committees that had been set up — on People’s Wellbeing; Sociocultural, Communications and Education; and Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption — would meet soon.

He urged the chairmen of the committees to understand their job scope and to open their doors for people to make enquiries.

“These committees can also call up anyone to give explanations on any complaints in accordance with the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama