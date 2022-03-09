Dewan Rakyat Speaker rejects call to discipline Najib, says he extended ex-PM’s time to explain 1MDB debt remark in Parliament

Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said Datuk Seri Najib Razak had written to him earlier this week, and that he had agreed to give the Pekan MP until Tuesday next week to appear before the House to explain. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun told the Dewan Rakyat today that he approved Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeal for time after calls were made for the former prime minister to explain his remark that the government has yet to service 1MDB’s principal debt.

Azizan said Najib had written to him earlier this week, and that he had agreed to give the Pekan MP until Tuesday next week to appear before the House to explain.

On that basis, the Dewan Rakyat Speaker rejected Damansara MP Tony Pua’s application to discipline Najib for refusing to appear before members of Parliament and clarify his remark that Putrajaya has not used “a single sen” of public monies to repay 1MDB’s principal debt.

Opposition lawmakers alleged Najib’s assertion was misleading.

MORE TO COME

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.