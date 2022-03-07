TNB shuts down electricity in 40 substations in KL after flash flood

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Utility provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said today it has halted electricity services in 40 substations in the capital of the country after flash floods were reported to ensure the consumer’s safeties.
In a statement on Facebook, it said efforts are in place to install the electricity in stages depending on current conditions of the affected areas.
“Following rain and flash floods in several areas around Kuala Lumpur, TNB has shut off supply at several power substations to ensure the safety of consumers.
“Efforts are underway to ensure that electricity supply in the affected areas can be channeled in stages, depending on access and local conditions,” it said.
Here are the 40 substations that are affected:
1. Royal Cendana
2. Bukit Aman
3. Class G Qrt
4. PDRM Bukit Aman
5. Hospital Tang Lin
6. Car Park Jalan Tanglin
7. Jabatan Kesihatan Daerah WP Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya
8. Jalan Kebun Bunga
9. Jalan Young Stat
10. Pejabat Perancang Selangor
11. Banyan Tree Signature Jalan Conlay
12. Amphitheater
13. The Royale Chulan Hotel
14. Pangsapuri Sri Jati Jalan Jati
15. Kompleks Budaya Kraf
16. Restoran Sri Melayu
17. Rest Hotel Jalan Jati
18. Kraftangan Jalan Conlay
19. Hotel Westin
20. Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera
21. Menara Worldwide Jln Bkt Bintang
22. Menara Keck Seng
23. Royal Selangor Golf Club
24. RHB
25. Wisma Inai
26. Bintang Goldhill Jalan Tun Razak
27. The Forum
28. Jalan Bukit Bintang
29. Bukit Bintang
30. The Ritz-Carlton
31. Istana Johor Persiaran Stonor
32. The Pearl Jalan Stonor
33. Dua Residency Jalan Tun Razak
34. Conlay Court
35. The Ascott Jalan Pinang
36. Menara BIMB Jalan Perak
37. Suria Stonor
38. Mni Tower
39. Hotel Impiana KLCC Jalan Pinang
40. Lot 170 Jalan Perak
Earlier today, it was reported that government authorities have confirmed flash floods in several areas in Klang Valley, especially in Kuala Lumpur.
The police have also stated that 22 areas in Kuala Lumpur have been flooded.
At about 4pm today, reports emerged that parts of the capital city were affected by flash floods, with multiple videos from social media users showing cars and roads being submerged.