TNB shuts down electricity in 40 substations in KL after flash flood

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Utility provider Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said today it has halted electricity services in 40 substations in the capital of the country after flash floods were reported to ensure the consumer’s safeties.

In a statement on Facebook, it said efforts are in place to install the electricity in stages depending on current conditions of the affected areas.

“Following rain and flash floods in several areas around Kuala Lumpur, TNB has shut off supply at several power substations to ensure the safety of consumers.

“Efforts are underway to ensure that electricity supply in the affected areas can be channeled in stages, depending on access and local conditions,” it said.

Here are the 40 substations that are affected:

1. Royal Cendana

2. Bukit Aman

3. Class G Qrt

4. PDRM Bukit Aman

5. Hospital Tang Lin

6. Car Park Jalan Tanglin

7. Jabatan Kesihatan Daerah WP Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya

8. Jalan Kebun Bunga

9. Jalan Young Stat

10. Pejabat Perancang Selangor

11. Banyan Tree Signature Jalan Conlay

12. Amphitheater

13. The Royale Chulan Hotel

14. Pangsapuri Sri Jati Jalan Jati

15. Kompleks Budaya Kraf

16. Restoran Sri Melayu

17. Rest Hotel Jalan Jati

18. Kraftangan Jalan Conlay

19. Hotel Westin

20. Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera

21. Menara Worldwide Jln Bkt Bintang

22. Menara Keck Seng

23. Royal Selangor Golf Club

24. RHB

25. Wisma Inai

26. Bintang Goldhill Jalan Tun Razak

27. The Forum

28. Jalan Bukit Bintang

29. Bukit Bintang

30. The Ritz-Carlton

31. Istana Johor Persiaran Stonor

32. The Pearl Jalan Stonor

33. Dua Residency Jalan Tun Razak

34. Conlay Court

35. The Ascott Jalan Pinang

36. Menara BIMB Jalan Perak

37. Suria Stonor

38. Mni Tower

39. Hotel Impiana KLCC Jalan Pinang

40. Lot 170 Jalan Perak

Earlier today, it was reported that government authorities have confirmed flash floods in several areas in Klang Valley, especially in Kuala Lumpur.

The police have also stated that 22 areas in Kuala Lumpur have been flooded.

At about 4pm today, reports emerged that parts of the capital city were affected by flash floods, with multiple videos from social media users showing cars and roads being submerged.