National Recovery Plan 2.0 must be exceptional, says Muhyiddin

National Recovery Council chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at the Dewan Rakyat, March 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The National Recovery Plan 2.0 (NRP 2.0) needs to be exceptional to boost economic growth and put Malaysia back on track towards becoming a high-income developed country, said National Recovery Council chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh Member of Parliament, also urged the government to implement the NRP 2.0 as soon as possible, as it has its policies and strategies which are anchored on quality investments, high productivity and trade creation and expansion to promote sustainable growth.

He said the previous NRP had placed the country’s recovery process on the right track via three aspects, namely, production output, employment and quality of life.

“The second and third aspects (employment and quality of life) require sustainable economic growth, which I have termed as Recovery Plus Plus (Recovery++),” he said at the Dewan Rakyat during a debate session, today.

Muhyiddin recommended for the NRP 2.0 to be implemented based on the concept of Recovery++, which is inclusive and involves stakeholders through a “whole of the nation” approach.

“Recovery++ requires sustainable policies and programmes so that the economic growth between 2023 and 2025 and beyond is robust and sustainable.

“Otherwise, we might get trapped in a ‘double-dip growth’, or according to economic parlance, ‘W-shaped recovery’, where economic growth declines twice,” he said. — Bernama