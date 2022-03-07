Malaysia records major drop in new Covid-19 cases with 27,435 infections

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Health Ministry reported 27,435 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a major decrease from the 33,406 cases the day before.

This brings the cumulative infections to 3,622,607 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

The latest number of people who recovered from the virus stands at 30,335, raising the cumulative recovered cases to 3,281,128.

Deaths reported yesterday dropped to 55, with 16 brought-in-dead cases.

As of today, a total of 33,228 people have died from Covid-19 in the country since the start of the pandemic.