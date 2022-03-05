PBS hopes that anti-hopping bill will be passed in Parliament

File picture shows Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Panglima Dr. Maximus Johnity Ongkili during question-and-answer session in Parliament, September 23, 2021. —Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) hopes that the anti-party hopping bill will be passed in Parliament, its president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said.

He said as one of the pioneer parties for the anti-party hopping law, Parliament has finally agreed with PBS about the need for an anti-party hopping law in the country after 37 years.

“I have stressed that PBS is really against such acts. It is akin to sinning, it’s an unprincipled political belief.

“For us, party hopping is a very bad, unfair, unethical and ill-mannered act,” he said in his speech during the 37th party anniversary dinner here tonight, with 150 guests in attendance.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was reported to have said earlier that several suggested constitutional amendments would be tabled during the Dewan Rakyat sitting including a bill related to anti-party hopping and limiting the prime minister’s tenure to two terms.

Ongkili, who is also Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), said that since the party was established in 1985, PBS faced various challenges, with some predicting that the party would not survive for long.

“But we proved them wrong. We are still here and we will continue to fight for the welfare of Sabah and her people,” he said.

He added that PBS would continue to fully support Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), adding that the party’s resilience and strength were at the core of the fight to strengthen GRS.

“We support a coalition of quality, especially in laying an honourable framework for Sabah. Our state is progressive, safe and its citizens are multiracial. We do not want a seasonal coalition, one that comes and goes.

“Therefore, it is of utmost importance to choose and know your partners, build trust and have sincere sharing. We do not need to rush to accept new parties that have yet to prove their loyalty or reveal their true agenda,” he added.

He said GRS is focused on protecting its intial partners and to strengthen internal unity. — Bernama