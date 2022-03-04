Johor polls: Muda denies encroaching on state GLC’s premises in JB

Johor Muda information coordinator Rasid Abu Bakar said the party strongly denied it had trespassed on a business incubator facility owned by PIJ Holdings Sdn Bhd, describing the claims as baseless. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, March 4 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has denied allegations it had encroached on the premises of a Johor government-linked corporation (GLC) in Stulang Baru after a police report was lodged yesterday.

Johor Muda information coordinator Rasid Abu Bakar said the party strongly denied it had trespassed on a business incubator facility owned by PIJ Holdings Sdn Bhd, describing the claims as baseless.

He said Muda rented the shophouse on February 26 from its owner to serve as the operations room for its Larkin campaign during the state election.

“According to the letter of consent issued by the shophouse owner, Muda was allowed to rent the premises to be used as an operations room for political purposes.

“So, the arrival of the police last night was an act of intimidation against us and also our campaign.

“We will not cave in to these intimidation tactics and will continue the fight as usual,” said Rasid in a statement issued hours after a press release of the alleged encroachment was posted by the GLC.

In the press release, PIJ Holdings Sdn Bhd said it had lodged a police report against Muda over the alleged encroachment and use of the business incubator’s assets without permission as the site was not meant for political activity.

The incubator, located in Taman Perbadanan Islam Stulang Baru here, was developed to help young entrepreneurs to start their own business.

Rasid, who is also Muda’s Larkin candidate, said no issue was raised by the management and shophouse owner when the handover of the keys was done on February 26.

“We also want to point out that after a week of operations at the premises, Muda has never received a notice, a complaint or a letter from the shophouse owner or any parties stating that we have encroached on the business incubator’s assets.

“Nevertheless, Muda hopes that the shophouse owner will inform us, through the issuance of an appropriate notice, if we need to vacate and return the premises,” said Rasid.

Rasid is facing a six-cornered clash for the Larkin state seat, involving Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, PKR candidate Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Zulkifli Bujang, independent candidate Norramadan Buan and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim.

Johor has 56 state constituencies, with more than 2.59 million voters who are eligible to cast their ballots in this state election. The Election Commission is targeting a 70 per cent voter turnout.

Early voting is on March 8 while polling is on March 12.