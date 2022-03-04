Human Resources Ministry to set up employment placement centre in every state, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — The Human Resource Ministry will set up a National Placement Centre (NPC), a one-stop employment centre in each state in stages, said its minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the establishment of the NPC was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during the National Employment Council meeting yesterday to support the government’s effort in creating 600,000 job opportunities for Malaysians as announced in Budget 2022.

Saravanan said companies wanting to recruit workers could use the NPC to meet with job seekers, provide programmes for skills training and development as well as to offer internship placement.

NPC would also provide facilities related to the recruitment process to facilitate employers and Malaysians, including meeting career counsellors to obtain career assessments, get more information to chart their career path and attend skills development courses, he added.

Saravanan said they would also be able to make registration on the MYFutureJobs portal to gain wider access to employment opportunities nationwide.

“Through the portal, individuals can search and apply jobs that commensurate with their experience, interest and qualification with the help of support staff at the centre,” he said.

Ismail Sabri was reported to have said that the government was improving and empowering the employment ecosystem through the establishment of NPCs to monitor the success of each job application. — Bernama