Maszlee as Pakatan choice for MB? Johor PKR chief insists no talks yet while Anwar says finalising soon

BUKIT GAMBIR, March 3 — Popular opinion may have it that former education minister Maszlee Malik will become Johor’s next mentri besar if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins the state election, but the Johor PKR chief sought to dispel those speculations as wrong last night.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh told reporters at a ceramah in Bukit Gambir here that Maszlee as the Opposition coalition’s choice pick is only the media’s assumption as no one from his party or PH had made an official announcement about their MB candidate.

The Ledang MP went as far to say that there has been neither negotiation nor any discussion on potential candidates within the PH leadership, stressing such matters are not a priority at the moment.

“This is not the main issue at hand since our focus should be ensuring our candidates win so that they could truly represent the people and their overall wellbeing.

“We even emphasise this in our leaders’ speeches by stressing the importance of representing the people and uplifting their voices,” Syed Ibrahim said.

Asked if announcing its mentri besar candidate would help PH garner more votes, the Johor PKR leader turned the focus on addressing increasing cost of living and the rakyat’s welfare.

“We must look at ways to help the people and I think when we discuss leadership and mentri besar matters, we will be sidetracked from the true agenda,” he said.

Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee is running for the Layang-Layang state seat in the March 12 vote.

He is up against former assemblyman Datuk Ab Mutalip Abd Rahim from Barisan Nasional and two new faces, Perikatan Nasional’s K. Alagathiran who is a civil contractor, and activist Ahmad Shafiq Othaman from Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

Earlier, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PH’s mentri besar candidate should be finalised in the coming days, with discussions among the coalition’s top leadership expected to take place soon.

Syed Ibrahim was also asked to comment again about PKR’s refusal to assist the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) in campaigning for the Larkin state seat.

“As for us giving our support to Muda’s candidate, I think it's best to focus on our own candidate.

“As for voters, we will leave it to them as it is their right to choose but in terms of election machinery and support, we will direct them to ensure our candidate emerges victorious,” the PKR politician said, reiterating that his party will not help fledgling Muda on the campaign trail, even though they have been on friendly terms prior to the election.

PKR is fielding Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain, who previously ran for Tanjung Surat in the 2018 general election, while Muda has put up its Johor information chief Rasid Abu Bakar.

The duo have to fight four others for the urban seat: Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah who is representing the Barisan Nasional coalition, former journalist Zulkifli Bujang from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim, and a 46-year-old Islamic preacher Norramadan Buan who is running as an independent.

There are only eight days left for campaigning before the official polling day on March 12. Early voting is on March 8.