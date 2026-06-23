TANGKAK, June 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced its full list of 56 candidates for the Johor election last night, ending speculation over which candidates it would field.

Leading the list is former education minister and PKR candidate Maszlee Malik, who will contest the contentious Puteri Wangsa state seat for PH.

Former Johor state legislative assembly speaker Suhaizan Kayat — who is also Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-chairman and Pulai MP — was named as PH’s candidate for the Larkin state seat.

In addition, two former Johor state executive councillors, PKR’s Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Amanah’s Dzulkefly Ahmad, will return to represent their previous seats in Semerah and Kota Iskandar.

They were joined by several women newcomers, including DAP’s Tiram candidate Nor Zulaila Abd Ghani, the party’s Penggaram candidate Felicia Poh Rui Ling, PKR’s Sungai Balang candidate Ayna Soraya Badaruddin, Amanah’s Tenang candidate Elia Nadira Sabudin and its Permas candidate Teo Siew Hui.

The 56 candidates were announced by PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the coalition’s candidate announcement ceremony for the Johor state election.

More than 3,500 people turned up for the event.

Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said the coalition’s candidates were selected from a pool of 1,000 eligible names from PKR, DAP and Amanah.

He said the combination of experienced candidates and new faces would give PH an added advantage.

“All 56 candidates are also Johoreans who understand the people’s needs and local issues.

“Starting tonight, I request that you work hard to win in the upcoming state election,” he said at the Bukit Gambir Extreme Park in Gambir here last night.

Present were PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, its deputy chairman Anthony Loke and the coalition’s vice-chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

For the upcoming Johor election, PH is fielding 20 PKR candidates, 19 Amanah candidates and 17 DAP candidates.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed this Saturday as nomination day, July 7 for early voting and July 11 as polling day.

The full candidate list: