TANGKAK, June 23 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced its full list of 56 candidates for the Johor election last night, ending speculation over which candidates it would field.
Leading the list is former education minister and PKR candidate Maszlee Malik, who will contest the contentious Puteri Wangsa state seat for PH.
Former Johor state legislative assembly speaker Suhaizan Kayat — who is also Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-chairman and Pulai MP — was named as PH’s candidate for the Larkin state seat.
In addition, two former Johor state executive councillors, PKR’s Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Amanah’s Dzulkefly Ahmad, will return to represent their previous seats in Semerah and Kota Iskandar.
They were joined by several women newcomers, including DAP’s Tiram candidate Nor Zulaila Abd Ghani, the party’s Penggaram candidate Felicia Poh Rui Ling, PKR’s Sungai Balang candidate Ayna Soraya Badaruddin, Amanah’s Tenang candidate Elia Nadira Sabudin and its Permas candidate Teo Siew Hui.
The 56 candidates were announced by PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the coalition’s candidate announcement ceremony for the Johor state election.
More than 3,500 people turned up for the event.
Anwar, who is also the prime minister, said the coalition’s candidates were selected from a pool of 1,000 eligible names from PKR, DAP and Amanah.
He said the combination of experienced candidates and new faces would give PH an added advantage.
“All 56 candidates are also Johoreans who understand the people’s needs and local issues.
“Starting tonight, I request that you work hard to win in the upcoming state election,” he said at the Bukit Gambir Extreme Park in Gambir here last night.
Present were PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, its deputy chairman Anthony Loke and the coalition’s vice-chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.
For the upcoming Johor election, PH is fielding 20 PKR candidates, 19 Amanah candidates and 17 DAP candidates.
The Election Commission (EC) has fixed this Saturday as nomination day, July 7 for early voting and July 11 as polling day.
The full candidate list:
- N.01: Buloh Kasap — Noraziah Mohd Razit
- N.02: Jementah — Ng Kor Sim
- N.03: Pemanis — Jalex Lee En Xiang
- N.04: Kemelah — Mohd Afif Abd Hamid
- N.05: Tenang — Elia Nadira Sabudin
- N.06: Bekok — Tay Yok Jiuen
- N.07: Bukit Kepong — C. Subramani
- N.08: Bukit Pasir — Muhd Najib Lep
- N.09: Gambir — Mohd Nor Mohd Yusof
- N.10: Tangkak — Ee Chin Li
- N.11: Serom — Ahmad Nazari Abd Hamid
- N.12: Bentayan — Ng Yak Howe
- N.13: Simpang Jeram — Nazri Abd Rahman
- N.14: Bukit Naning — Md Ysahrudin Kusni
- N.15: Maharani — Muhammad Taqiuddin
- N.16: Sungai Balang — Ayna Soraya Badaruddin
- N.17: Semerah — Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar
- N.18: Sri Medan — Cikgu Hishamuddin
- N.19: Yong Peng — Yong Hui Yi
- N.20: Semarang — Ramli Abd Hamid
- N.21: Parit Yaani — Md Ezam Md Taslim
- N.22: Parit Raja — Shazwan Dzainal Abidin
- N.23: Penggaram — Felicia Poh Rui Ling
- N.24: Senggarang — Onn Abu Bakar
- N.25: Rengit — Mohamad Yazid Bakri
- N.26: Machap — Nor Hafiz Roslan
- N.27: Layang-Layang — Guna Balakrishnan
- N.28: Mengkibol — Chu Poh Yee
- N.29: Mahkota — Ahmad Zuhan Md Zain
- N.30: Paloh — Dr Ruben Arumungum
- N.31: Kahang — Mohd Sabri Abd Kadir
- N.32: Endau — Saiful Nizam Samad
- N.33: Tenggaroh — Md Yusof Dawam
- N.34: Panti — Ahmad Daniel Sharudin
- N.35: Pasir Raja — Mohd Fakharuddin Moslim
- N.36: Sedili — Amirul Husni Onn
- N.37: Johor Lama — Danish Hossman Abd Rahman
- N.38: Penawar — Mohd Sawaludin Salleh
- N.39: Tanjung Surat — Faizul Abdul Ghani
- N.40: Tiram — Nor Zulaila Abd Ghani
- N.41: Puteri Wangsa — Maszlee Malik
- N.42: Johor Jaya — Lee Wern Yiing
- N.43: Permas — Teo Siew Hui
- N.44: Larkin — Suhaizan Kaiat
- N.45: Stulang — Cheng Kah Eng
- N.46: Perling — Alan Tee Boon Tsong
- N.47: Kempas — Muhammad Faezuddin Mohd Puad
- N.48: Skudai — Kartiyaini Jeyapalan
- N.49: Kota Iskandar — Dzulkefly Ahmad
- N.50: Bukit Permai — Mohamad Shafwan Ani
- N.51: Bukit Batu — Chiong Sen Sern
- N.52: Senai — Wong Bor Yang
- N.53: Benut — Abd Razak Ismail
- N.54: Pulai Sebatang — Haniff @ Ghazali Hosman
- N.55: Pekas Nanas — Yeo Tung Siong
- N.56: Kukup — Cheah Chee Hong