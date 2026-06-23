KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The High Court today set Oct 6 to hear the judicial review application by the family of the late Altantuya Shaariibuu for the police to investigate the additional affidavit and sworn statement of a former police officer involved in the murder of the Mongolian model.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, who represents the late father, Dr Shaariibuu Setev, when contacted today, said the case would be heard before Judge Norliza Othman.

On Oct 16, 2025, Judge Datuk Aliza Sulaiman (now a Court of Appeal Judge) allowed Shaariibuu to commence judicial review proceedings after the court was informed that the Attorney-General did not object to the application.

Shaariibuu filed the application naming the Inspector-General of Police, the director of the Criminal Investigation Department, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Attorney-General and the Malaysian Government as respondents.

Shaariibuu is seeking a declaration that the decision of all respondents who did not inform him of the latest status of the investigation conducted in 2019 by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department into the contents of the supplementary affidavit and sworn statement by Azilah Hadri is against the law.

The supplementary affidavit dated Sept 24, 2024 and the sworn statement dated Oct 17, 2019 were used by the former police officer to support the application for a review of his death sentence in the Federal Court on Oct 10, 2024.

The two documents, among others, contain Azilah’s statement that he received orders from “higher authorities” to carry out a “secret operation” to “kill and eliminate the deceased”.

Shaariibuu, as the applicant, said that if the investigation into the supplementary affidavit and sworn statement is still ongoing, he is seeking a mandamus order for the investigation to be completed within a month from the date of the court order.

Also sought is a mandamus order requiring all respondents to provide detailed information on the latest status of the investigation conducted by the second respondent, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, into the contents of the two documents within seven days from the date of the court’s decision.

Shaariibuu also said that if all respondents decided to classify the investigation papers as “No Further Action”, he wanted reasons for the decision to be provided.

On Oct 10, 2024, the Federal Court commuted Azilah’s death sentence to 40 years’ imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for the murder of Altantuya after allowing a review application filed by the former police officer. — Bernama