Khairy: 91pc of brought-in-dead cases unaware they had Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that 91 per cent of brought-in-dead (BID) cases in the country were not aware they had contracted Covid-19 until their last breath.

In a press conference this afternoon, he said in most of cases, family members of the deceased only found out the status of their loved ones after a post-mortem was conducted.

He said this was according to the ministry’s data that was collected in February.

“We have analysed the data from February 5 until February 21, out of 113 BID cases that we analysed, we found out that 91 per cent of the cases were not aware that they had contracted the virus."

MORE TO COME