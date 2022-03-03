Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry to evaluate losses involving agrofood sector in flood-hit Kelantan, Terengganu

Homes in Kampung Lachang in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan inundated with flood water, March 3, 2022. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 3 ― The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) is in the process of evaluating losses involving the agrofood sector in flood-hit Kelantan and Terengganu, said its minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

He said it estimated losses of RM500,000 involving the rice, livestock and aquaculture sub-sectors in the two states.

“We are updating data on damages to the agrofood sector due to floods in Kelantan and Terengganu. We are still updating the data,” he said in a media conference after attending the 10th Agriculture Convocation Ceremony here today.

Ronald said MAFI had channelled assistance totalling RM22 million to the flood-hit agrofood sector in December last year, comprising aid to set up enterprises.

Meanwhile, Ronald said courses and training provided by training institutions under MAFI would be improved to equip participants with the latest technology in the agrofood industry and to expose them to modern agriculture based on Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He said a new Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) course in agricultural machinery maintenance would be introduced and its first intake would be in September this year.

The 10th Agriculture Convocation today involved 1,712 graduates from 14 training institutions under MAFI for 2020 and 2021. ― Bernama