Sarawak’s Covid-19 daily infections skyrocket to 1,248 cases

KUCHING, March 1 ― Sarawak today recorded a drastic spike in new Covid-19 infections with 1,248 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The cases had jumped by almost three times more than the 442 recorded yesterday.

In its daily update statement, SDMC indicated that many of the districts in the state reported a significant increase in new cases, with the bulk of them reported in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

Kuching recorded an almost two-fold increase in new cases from yesterday’s 192 cases to 430 cases today, followed by Miri with 238 cases from yesterday’s 101 cases and Sibu with 180 cases from 69 cases yesterday.

The rise in infections was also reflected in other major districts, with Bintulu reporting 82 new cases, Serian (47), Samarahan (45), Sarikei (39), Kapit (21), Bau (18), Sri Aman (17), Matu (16), Lawas (15), Mukah (11) and Saratok (10).

Districts that reported single-digit cases were Lundu with nine cases, Limbang (9), Daro and Subis (8), Julau (7), Betong (6), Meradong and Simunjan (5), Kanowit (4), Belaga and Tebedu (3) and two cases each in Song and Pusa.

One case each was reported at Dalat, Pakan, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Telang Usan, Sebauh, Bukit Mabong and Asajaya districts.

From the total new cases, 536 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 667 cases were classified under Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There were 12 cases in Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia; two cases in Category 4 involving patients with pneumonia and requiring oxygen support; and four cases in Category 5 involving patients with pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.”

No new clusters were reported today and the number of active clusters in Sarawak remains at three.

SDMC also stated there were no deaths due to Covid-19 today.

To date, the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 261,060.

According to CovidNow, the last time Sarawak recorded four-digit daily infections was on October 16, 2021 with 1,055 cases.

On a separate note, the committee said the police have issued 11 compounds in Kuching today, where 10 were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code when entering a premises and one compound for failing to wear face mask.

The police have issued a total of 13,466 compounds to date and no arrests were made today.

Meanwhile, the Sibu Municipal Council issued one compound for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code.

There were 76 new Person Under Surveillance cases reported today and there are a total of 305 PUS cases being quarantined state-wide. ― Borneo Post Online