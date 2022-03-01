In Perak, six men in remand for bribing TNB officer

Six of them were suspected of giving the monthly bribe to the TNB officer as an inducement to not take action against them for stealing electricity to carry out their bitcoin mining activities, while the other for a sawmill. ― Picture from Twitter/Bernama

IPOH, March 1 ― Six men are in remand for four days from today on suspicion of bribing a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) officer of between RM500 and RM15,000 a month to obtain free electricity.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Six of them were suspected of giving the monthly bribe to the TNB officer as an inducement to not take action against them for stealing electricity to carry out their bitcoin mining activities, while the other for a sawmill.

According to a source, the suspects, aged between 29 and 67, were arrested by the Perak MCC during an operation “Op Power”, at several locations in the state yesterday.

It is learnt that the amount of bribe given to the TNB officer amounted to about RM153,500. ― Bernama