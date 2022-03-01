Floods: 16 relief centres for Covid-19 patients, close contacts opened in Terengganu

State health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said so far 49 flood victims who tested positive for Covid-19 and 78 close contacts were housed at the centres. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 1 ― The Terengganu Health Department opened 16 special temporary relief centres for flood evacuees who tested positive for Covid-19 as well as for close contacts.

State health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said so far 49 flood victims who tested positive for Covid-19 and 78 close contacts were housed at the centres.

“Four centres are in Kuala Terengganu, Kemaman (three), Besut (three), Hulu Terengganu (two), Dungun (two) and Kuala Nerus (two).

“All the Covid-19 patients are in category one and their health condition is constantly monitored periodically,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

He added that no Covid-19 cluster has occurred in any relief centre so far and hoped that all parties would continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government.

He said the evacuations of Covid-19 positive flood victims and close contacts to relief centres were also done with strict SOP compliance.

Dr Kasemani added 680 health workers were mobilised to assist flood evacuees in all centres throughout the state to ensure they were free from any water-borne infectious diseases and to monitor the health status of the evacuated patients.

“A total of 322 people conducted prevention activities as well as disease control before, during and after the floods at centres or flood-affected areas while 358 staff conducted health checks, treatment and referrals in the event of an emergency at centres,” he said. ― Bernama